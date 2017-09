In yet another case of ATM machine theft the ATM machine of SBI Agarwada-Chopdem branch with Rs 18 lakh cash was robbed last night. The opened ATM was found by Pernem police in the forest near Agarwada. A similar case of ATM machine theft was reported at Dharbandora two months back where the robbers had decamped with the ATM machine and later thrown it in a river.