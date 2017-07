The Goa police today ruled out the involvement of any mentally deranged person behind the spate of attacks on religious places and symbols in the coastal state.”This month, at least nine Holy Crosses and a temple have been desecrated by unidentified persons. It cannot be the work of a mentally deranged person. This is being done purposely,” South Goa Superintendent of Police, Chandan Chowdhary told reporters here in response to a query.