State Congress today said that it is not in support of auctioning of the iron ore leases in Goa. “Auctioning of Goan iron ore leases will give outsiders opportunity to loot Goa’s wealth. Auctioning of iron ore will not serve the interest of State, since big giant mine owners from outside the State will encroach upon the mineral resources of the State,” said GPCC president Shantaram Naik.

“Requirements of the State can be better ensured from the local mine owners, who will have, at least some concern regarding environment and ecology of the State as compared to the successful bidders companies from outside the State,” Naik said. He further opined that big players in the mining industry will swallow the small mine owners and will give scant respect to the provisions of Companies (Social Responsibility Policy ) Rules 2014 while State Government will be in a better position to seek the compliance regarding social responsibility from the local mining companies.

Congress also accused Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for mishandling the mining issue causing loss of Rs 50,000 crore to state exchequers.

Addressing a press conference, Congress state president Shantaram Naik charged BJP led coalition government for failing to convince the Supreme Court on the lease renewal matter.