The auction of 1,164 cashew zones spread across 11 talukas in Goa is set to begin from January 17. The excise department has fixed the dates for auctioning of these zones.
Those who bid for cashew zones in the auctions get the right to cashew yield for the season, while separate licences have to be obtained for distilling cashew feni.
Auctions for cashew zones in Goa to begin from January 17
