An award of Rs One Lakh has been announced to anyone giving any lead in the dead body disappearance case of Sakhali.

All political parties joined hands in Sakhali demanding early investigation in the case of the dead body which disappeared from Kabarastan some days back and also announced the award.

The body of a 56-year-old Muslim man, buried at the kabrastan at Muzawarwada, Sakhali was found to be missing after 10 days.