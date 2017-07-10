GMR Goa International Airports Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited, today successfully executed debt facility agreement for the development of Greenfield airport at Mopa. The company has signed a Common Loan agreement with Axis Bank Ltd. The bank will provide loan of Rs 1330 crore for the development of the project. GMR Airports Ltd had won the bid to develop & operate the Greenfield airport at Mopa in North Goa last year. As per the concession agreement signed with Goa Government GMR will design, build, finance and operate the international airport for 40 years with extension option for another 20 years. The Greenfield airport will be developed in stages and will be scaled up as per traffic growth demands. The airport will be a full-service airport catering to domestic and international passenger besides freight services. Goa has been witnessing an aviation boom with traffic at the existing Dabolim growing at a near 30% rate annually for the past 3 financial years.