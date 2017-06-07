Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar has asked Department of Tourism to formulate new rules and regulations or amend existing laws to give more teeth to the Department to crack down on unauthorized and illegal activities taking place along the beach belt of the State. From May till date, the Goa police have registered a total of 594 cases of unauthorized tourism activities along the beach belt as against 484 reported from January to April 2017. In the review meeting chaired today, the minister also directed the department to suspend the license of the water sports operator pending hearing after a jet-ski operator died during the activity at Varca last month.