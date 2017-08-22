Goa Forward Party leader Atanasio Monserratte today filed a complaint with cyber police after an appeal in his name not to vote for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in tomorrow’s Panaji by-election went viral.GF party is BJP’s alliance partner in the Goa government. Snapshot of Twitter account of a local cable channel, citing Monserratte’s purported appeal not to vote for the BJP leader, was being circulated on social media.`Babush (Monserratte) appeals citizens not to vote for Parrikar as he was threatened to join Goa Forward Party,” the message read.