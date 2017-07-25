In a major political development in the state, former St Cruz MLA Babush Monserrate has joined Goa Forward party today. This development has made chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s challenge to get elected in Panaji much easier. Babush has announced, in the presence of Goa Forward President & Minister Vijay Sardessai, that he would not contest Panaji seat against Parrikar as he had declared earlier.

Now Cong cant distabilise Parrikar govt: Vijay

Goa Forward will fully back Parrikar in Panaji bye polls, said Vijay. “I am very happy. It will strengthen Goa Forward in North Goa and it gives stability certificate to Parrikar govt”, he added. “Cong could now never ever think of destabilizing govt. Supremacy of Parrikar established. Vijay also said that it is decided amongst the collision partners that Goa Forward will contest if any Cong MLA creates vacancy by resigning.

Cong MLAs frustrated with central leadership: Babush

Speaking to media after joining Goa Forward, Babush Monserrate said that many Cong MLAs are frustrated because of central leaders not taking call on their grievances. “Cong is not serious on contesting bye poll. Cong is still functioning like it was functioning in olden days says Babush.