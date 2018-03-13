Babush Monserrate Panel candidates are set to be elected unopposed in the Corporation of City of Panaji(CCP) Mayoral elections as the state BJP has decided against fielding candidates for the two post.
Vitthal Chopdekar will be the CCP mayor while Asmita Kerkar will be Dy Mayor. Formal announcements regarding this is expected tomorrow , March 14 the scheduled date for the mayoral election.
