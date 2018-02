Babush alias Atanasio Monserrate today took charge as Chairman of Greater Panaji PDA(GPPDA). The Greater Panjim PDA will include 14 villages covering Taleigao, Bambolim plateau and Kadamba plateau. Several parts of Taleigao constituency, which were earlier under the Panjim planning area, and have been detached. Santa Cruz , Chimbel,Curca, Bambolim and Talaulim villages have opposed the inclusion of their village areas in the ambit of the GPPDA.