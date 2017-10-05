Brief Itinerary of the Must Have Experience!

🍃▪ Cruise along river Manovi- Cumbharzua canal and Zuari

🍃▪ Exotic Adventure & Spice Farm Experience at NV Eco Farm

🍃▪ Participate in Exciting Activities at the farm

🍃▪ Sunset cruise back to Old Goa jetty

Backwater Cruise Boat Operating On Sunday, October 8, Saturday Oct 14, Sunday Oct 15. Book Your Seat Now!

For Package Fee & Other Details Contact Bimal 7020915257 , 7709533666

Websites www.nvecofarm.com & www.wavetourism.com

Adventure & Spice Farm visit through Road can also be organized.

Pick up Point & Time: 8.00 Hrs @ Captain of Ports/ Betim Jetty / 9.00 Hrs @ Cortalim Jetty. Return @ 5.00 PM cortalimi / 6.00 PM Panaji

Inclusions:

A. Water, Soft drink, Light Snacks on Boat.

B. Welcome Drink, Traditional Goan Lunch (White Rice, Bread, Chicken Xacuti, Dal, vegetable, salad, sweet dish, fruits, Papad, Cocum Curry, vegetable salad and Indian Prickle) and Evening Tea with Biscuits in the farm/ Boat.

Package Fee: Selling rate Rs. 3000/- per person. (We need pax of 6/12 /15 minimum or combination to operate the excursion) . However for Group booking we can discuss and finalize the Excursion

Feel free to contact us on +91 959555799 (Leena) +91 9422062703 ( Smita) , 91 9765565504 ( Mahesh Patil )

Detail Itinerary

8.0 a.m —– Board at Betim/ COP jetty sail through Mandovi with one side Chorao Bird Sanctuary and other side Riabandar village with heritage houses, old Goa churches. Enter cumbhrjua canal to get close view of mangroves, and Crocodiles and birds

9.15—9.30 a.m.— Cortalim jetty —Boarding for South Goa guest… sail through River Zuari — see Ship building, repair yards, Industrialization along with typical villages on bank, temples, churches, traditional fishing

10.30 a.m.—– Arrive at at Panchawadi Jetty and travel to NV Eco farm

11.0 a.m.—— Arrive at NV Eco farm

11.0 – 11.15 a.m.—– Welcome drink and Refreshments

11.15 to 12.15 a.m.—-Visit to Astral Garden, spice, Fruits ,vegetable crops Organic farming,

12.15- 1.15 p.m.—- Relax in Natural water pond or Adventure activities ( Seven adventure activities @ Rs 150 per activity )

1.15 to 2.15 p.m. —- Lunch ( buffet lunch veg/ Non veg Typical Goan )

2.15 to 2.30 p.m. Purchase of Organic spices/ fruit and Aurvedic products

2.30 p.m.—– Depart for Cashew processing Factory

2.45 to 3.0 P.M. —–visit cashew processing Factory/ purchase of cashew

3.30 .p.m. —–arrive at Panchawadi jetty and Boarding

3.45 p.m.—– Sail through Zuari, Cumbhrjua Canal, and Mandovi, Enjoy soothing breeze, and scintillating sunset views , accompanied by Birds flying back to Choarao Bird sanctuary

4.45 p.m.—– Cortalim Jetty

6.00 p.m.—–arrive at Panaji

