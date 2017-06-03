The Baina fishermen whose houses are in danger of coming under the axe of demolition submitted a memorandum to their local MLA of Mormugao Milind Naik on Friday morning, asking him to save their houses. On this Naik assured to them that, “as the houses are under CRZ he cannot assure them of saving the houses for which court hearing has been called on Monday, but I will speak to he CM in this regard and will do whatever best in my capacity.” The President of Goenchea Rampokaracho Ekvott, Agnel Rodrigues asked Naik to at least rehabilitate the traditional fishermen in case the demolition cannot be stopped.