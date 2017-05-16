The newly formed Baina Ravindra Bhavan committee took the charge on Monday. On this ocassion Local MLA Milind Naik showed confidence in the committee that they will do a good job. The Chairman of the committee, Sanjay Satadekar, said that, they will promote art in youth and will do everything possible to cultivate skills in the children. He also pointed out that, ways will be adopted to promote Marathi drama. The one year plan made by ex Chairman will be followed and necessary changes will be done if required, Satardekar added. They inaugurated workshops of Zumba dance and Paper craft.