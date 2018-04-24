Bal Gramsabhas and special Gramsabhas were held in many panchayats across Goa today to celebrate Panchayat day. Bal Gramsabhas discussed children centric issues in respective villages.

The Director of Panchayat Ajit Panchwadkar has written to all panchayats in the state to celebrate the Panchayat Day on April 24, as part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan by holding special gram sabhas, Bal gram sabhas and other activities.