Balrath employees union today demanded hike in salaries and resolved to go on strike yet again demanding regularisation of service and other service benefits. The union representing Balratht drivers and attendant people who are around 900 in numbers expressed their woes before media persons in the city today.

Union leader Swati Kerkar said that the union has been approaching state government with request to hike the Balrath staff’s salaries and absorb them as full time government employees but their request are falling on deaf ears