Home News Ban cow slaughter in Goa too, says MGP President News Ban cow slaughter in Goa too, says MGP President By Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 1 :05 pm We support ban on cow slaughter in Goa too as suggested by RSS chief Mohan Bhagvat, says MGP chief Dipak Dhavalikar. Even Goa meat complex needs to be closed down, he said.