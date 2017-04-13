Ban on recruitment in government sector will be lifted by the end of April said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while speaking to media persons in the capital.

In Nov 2016 the erstwhile BJP government had banned all recruitment processes for the posts in various government departments and grant-in-aid institutions.

“On 17th or 18th we will seat with Goa Forward and MGP for a common minimum programme,” Parrikar informed.

Illegal gambling, drugs and prostitution won’t be tolerated by my government. I have instructed police accordingly and they are cracking down on such illegal activities he added.

“Music which disturbs people won’t be allowed. Law also does not permit it,” said CM