Banastarim bridge closed for vehicular traffic on Jan 28 morning By Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :50 pm Banastarim Bridge on NH-4A will remain closed for all vehicular traffic on January 28, 2018 from 6.30 a.m. to 8.30a.m. for the purpose of inspection and recording of deck levels.