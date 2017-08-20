Home News Bangalore youth arrested with drugs worth Rs 30,000 News Bangalore youth arrested with drugs worth Rs 30,000 By Team Digital Goa - August 20, 2017, 6 :59 am One Prithvi Prakash Shetty(26) from Bangalore was arrested by police at Anjuna today for being in possession of drugs worth Rs 30,000. Narcotic drugs found with Shetty included 2.2 grams Ecstacy, 1 gram MDMA and 10.8 grams of Charas. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Cyberage Laptops will be given to students post elections – Parrikar Digital Goa News - August 20, 2017, 7 :25 am Goa NGT matters will be shifted to Delhi Team Digital Goa - August 20, 2017, 6 :55 am Parrikar’s campaign focuses on one to one contact with voters Digital Goa - August 18, 2017, 8 :56 pm Car rams into road side fish vendors at Sancoale, 5 injured Digital Goa - August 18, 2017, 8 :54 pm