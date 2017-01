In a huge relief for public reeling under cash crisis, banks on Sunday late night deferred their decision to charge transaction fee of 1% on payments through cards at petrol pumps.

A discussion with all stakeholders will be held in the next few days to establish a mechanism to compensate the dealers.

Earlier, to protest the move, All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) had decided to stop accepting payments through cards from midnight.

The Times Of India – Read From SOurce