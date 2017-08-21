Goa Bank Employees’ Association has decided to participate in the All India Bank Strike to be held tomorrow, August 22. The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions comprising of all the Officers and Employees Unions in the Banking sector. The Nation-wide strike has been called against the government’s proposed reforms in the sector.

“The call has been endorsed by Goa Bank Employees’ Association and all the members of UFBU-Goa comprising of all the Bank employees and Officers in Goa will participate in the Strike,” states a press communiqué.