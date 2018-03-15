Electricity department through a press communiqué has informed the public of Bardez, Pernem, Tiswadi and Bicholim taluka that an Emergency Power Shutdown has been arranged on March 17, 2018 from 7 am to 3pm to replace the damaged and deteriorated earth shied wire on 220 KV main bus at 220/110/33/11KV Substation at Tivim. “Therefore there will be 100% restriction to High Tension(HT) Consumer(bulk power purchasers) and limited restricted Power supply to the consumer of the Talukas mentioned above during the outage period. Power supply will be made available to all examinations centers conducting Goa Board HSSC examinations,” states the release.