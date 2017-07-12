Goa Barge Owners Association has opposed the entry of casino vessel MV Lucky Seven fearing adverse impact on the barge industry and livelihood of the people. President of the association Raymond Desa, in a press note issued here, has said that another casino anchoring in river Mandovi will increase congestion in the already congested river and will it difficult to manoeuvre the barges in this stretch of river. The feeder boats which cross the river from Panaji to various casino boats are dangerous to trawlers, cruise boats and barges, press note adds