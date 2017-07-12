Home Breaking News Barge owners oppose entry of 6th casino on Mandovi. Barge owners oppose entry of 6th casino on Mandovi. By Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 2 :43 pm Barge owners oppose entry of 6th casino on Mandovi. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Woman rescued after 15 years of confinement at Candolim Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 11 :25 pm No ‘Swatch Bharat’ at Vasco Police Station Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 9 :36 pm 5 police platoons deployed in South Goa for patrolling Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 9 :29 pm Archbishop condemns desecration, appeals for calm Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 9 :25 pm