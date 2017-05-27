Home News BCCI CEO Rahul Johri quizzed in GCA Funds Fraud Case News BCCI CEO Rahul Johri quizzed in GCA Funds Fraud Case By Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 11 :48 am Goa Enforcement Directorate today quizzed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in ‘GCA-BCCI Fund Fraud’. Johri has provided details of funds disbursed by BCCI to GCA. The fraud involves embezzlement of funds to the tune of over Rs 3 crore. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Parrikar Govt is acting selectively on mining scam- Congress Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 12 :05 pm Manohar Parrikar to lunch with tribals, cow-herders Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 11 :50 am Complaints filed against prospective candidates of Chicalim panchayat Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 11 :42 am Major consignment of international make cigarettes seized from two passengers Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 9 :20 am