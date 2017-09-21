Goa Forward President and TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai today asked Goans to be alert and monitor the recruitment processes of Companies based in Goa. “CIPLA’s U-turn now after its recruitment drives in neighbouring states should have been preceded by apology of Goemkars!Be alert & monitor!” said Sardesai. The Cipla company has been advertising openings in local dailies for the last couple of days

The minister had earlier warned that his party Goa Forward will take strict action, including a dharna, if Cipla does not employ Goans.