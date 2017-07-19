Lifeguard agency Drishti has advised the people not to venture into the sea in the Candolim-Sinquerim beach belt where it has spotted Portuguese man-of-war, a marine creature with venomous tentacles.

The lifeguards spotted a cluster of the Portuguese man-of-war, commonly known as bluebottle, washed ashore along the Candolim-Sinquerim beach stretch yesterday, Drishti Lifesaving agency said in a release issued here.

“The jelly-like marine organisms spotted were less than an inch in size. The sea creature, having long tentacles that can deliver a painful sting. The state tourism department about the same,” it said.