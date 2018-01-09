AAP Goa today alleged that the beef crisis in Goa was a strategic move to divert attention of the people of Goa from important issues like Mahadayi river water, Coal pollution etc.

“The beef crisis has been strategically started to divert attention from issues which have sucked CM into controversies in his attempt to please the BJP top brass to get electoral gains for his party,” said AAP. The party also warned people of Goa to be alert, “In the run up to the Karnataka election more desperation would be seen and more undesirable situations would arise,” AAP added.