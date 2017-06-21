Home News Bhavna Manorai Naik elected sarpanch of Borim panchayat News Bhavna Manorai Naik elected sarpanch of Borim panchayat By Team Digital Goa - June 20, 2017, 11 :15 am Borim Panchayat: Sarpanch Bhavna Manorai Naik, Dy Sarpanch Constancio Luis. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS List of Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch elected from Mormugao taluka panchyats Team Digital Goa - June 20, 2017, 10 :45 am Nagargao Sarpanch Khadilkar claims to be youngest sarpanch in India Team Digital Goa - June 20, 2017, 10 :37 am COMMON MINIMUM PROGRAMME (CMP) of Goa Government launched Team Digital Goa - June 19, 2017, 11 :40 pm Goa Government to do away with Mahiti Ghars Team Digital Goa - June 16, 2017, 12 :11 pm