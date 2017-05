Pankaj Sainekar a Goan from Pilgao, Bicholim was felicitated by Baba Ramdev at Haridwar on Saturday for creating world record in Suryanamaskar. Pankaj had completed 2015 Suryanamaskars in 12 hours at a stretch in his attempt for a world record of Surya Namaskars at Goa Yoga Mahotsav held in Panaji in March 2017.