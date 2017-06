Rakesh Yadav a youth from Bihar who was found with severe burn injuries near Kundaim Industrial estate died today at Goa Medical College and Hospital(GMC), Bambolim. Yadav was found in half naked position with grave burn injuries at Kundaim Industrial estate yesterday evening. In his dying declaration Yadav said that he caught fire due to a cigarette but his half naked position and presence at the Industrial estate raises suspicion said locals