Twenty 108 First Responder Bike ambulances targeted to reach an injured person in the State without undue delay were launched by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and health minister Vishwajeet Rane today.

“This facility will help people get immediate and primary medical response as it will overcome obstacles of traffic jams, narrow roads etc,” said CM.

“Professional paramedics will ride these bikes. While the paramedic starts the resuscitation measures, a full size ambulance will be sent en route to relieve and take the victim to a hospital,” health minister Rane informed .