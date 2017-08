Vasco police arrested one Nagraj Pudjali (age 18 yrs) and recovered a Activa two wheeler bike which was robbed on 15 august. After Nazima Shaikh (R/O Baina Vasco) gave a complain to Vasco police that her bike had been robbed Vasco police started investigation and today they recovered the bike from Nagraj who is a resident of Shantinagar, Vasco.