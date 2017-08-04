Bill introduced to save bars in city areas By Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :11 pm Goa Highways(amendment)bill 2017 was also introduced by the government to save bars in city areas from the ambit of SC order on liquor outlest on highways. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa IT development bill 2017 introduced in assembly Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :25 pm Bill introduced to save bars in city areas Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :11 pm Congress & GSM candidates filed their nominations for bypoll Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 4 :46 pm Parrikar threatening bypoll seat aspirants – GPCC president Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 4 :41 pm