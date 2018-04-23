The family of social activist Bismarque Dias has decided to finally accept the body of Bismarque to give it a decent burial after two and half years of his death. The family decided to go ahead with the burial after it is clear that no further testing on the body can be done given the condition of the body because of the time that has elapsed. However, the family said that they will fight the case in the court to give justice to Bismarque. “We have been disappointed with the government’s apathy with the investigation but are hopeful that a thorough trial is conducted. We have now reposed our faith in the judiciary”, family said.