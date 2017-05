One Bison rescued successfully last night at Dhat, Mollem. According to RFO Prakash Salelker, animal must have trapped three days back, was totally dehydrated. Rescue operation had started 9.30pm and was completed at around 2am. Gaur was later let off in the nearby jungle after giving first aid. RFO Damodar Salelker and other staff from Bondla took part in rescue operation.