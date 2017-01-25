We challenge Opposition Leader Rane to come for public debate on Congress manifesto. Promises made in the manifesto are impossible to fulfil ones said BJP Spokesperson Dr. Pramod Sawant speaking to media persons in the capital.

Amit shaha has not said that Parrikar will rule Goa from Delhi. BJP MLAs and parliamentary board of party will elect the new CM. Goans will get Goan CM and not an outsider reiterated Sawant.