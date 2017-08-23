BJP and Congress Workers clashed with each other in Panaji today morning leading to both parties filing complaints against each other.

Complaints and counter complaints by BJP and Congress the two prominent parties in fray for bypolls marred the election process in Panaji today. Congress filed police complaint against BJP’s Siddharth Kunkalienkar and Sheetal Naik for snatching electoral roll and threatening party worker on booth number 28. BJP Mahila Morcha Secretary Sheetal Naik also filed complaint against Cong Mahila President Pratima Coutinho and others for allegedly intimidating and trying to disrupt election process outside Kamat Estate.