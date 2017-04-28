“Goa Congress will oppose coal pollution in Vasco tooth and nail.The government is taking care of corporate interests when people are suffering,” alleged Goa Congress while speaking to media persons. “Local MLAs are hand in glove with coal firms but now people have woken up. Government is trying to convert Goa into coal handling zone. But people of Goa will not allow this,” said Yatish Naik

“Children in Mormugao are suffering from Asthma due to dust pollution. My own child too suffering,” said Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar.