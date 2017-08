Having lost two seats that went to polls in Goa, the Congress today alleged that the ruling BJP “indulged in corrupt practices.

“The elections are a moral defeat for BJP as their candidates indulged in corrupt practices as official position was used by the two candidates to offer jobs to the voters, although BJP might have obtained electoral victory,” alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Shantaram Naik.

“BJP fooled the voters by giving false promises of jobs,” added Naik