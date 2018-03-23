A senior BJP leader today said his party and the government led by it in Goa are “doing well” under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, even though he is in the USA for medical treatment.

“Ours is a cadre-based party and Manohar Parrikar is the undisputed leader of the masses (in Goa). Even though he is not physically present in the state, the party and the government under his leadership are doing well,” BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna said.