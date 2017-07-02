BJP national president Amit Shah arrived at Dabolim airport on Saturday morning and was accorded a warm and grand welcome by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and other BJP ministers. The national leader is on a two day visit to the state. Speaking to media persons and supporters at the airport Shah said that he will hold meetings with MLAs, representatives of local bodies, party workers and professionals in the next two days regarding development of the state as well as regarding strengthening of the party. Referring to GST as the biggest tax reform since independence Shah said, “There could be some trouble initially but the countrywide unified tax will help fast track the development of India. 17 types of taxes have been removed. People should not listen to the objections from the opposition” he advised