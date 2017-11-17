Sanguem people have warned that they will block water supply from Salaulim to Salcete and Mormugao talukas if the water problems of Sanguem are not solved as early as possible informed BJP leader Subhash Faldesai.
He was speaking to the media person in a press briefing held by the party.
State BJP also alleged that NGOs with foreign funding are blocking developmental projects in Goa.
BJP Leader threatens of agitation if Sanguem water problems are not solved
