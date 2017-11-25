All BJP ministers have been instructed by the party to sit in party office in Panaji, meet workers and listen to their grievances. Every minister has been asked to sit in the party office starting from today. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and MP Shripad Naik will also visit the office and interact with people.

Trauma and casualty centre will be started in Panaji said Health minister Vishwajit Rane who was seated in BJP office to hear grievances of BJP workers in North Goa today.

Next week power minister Pandurang Madkaikar and panchayat minister Mauvin Gudinho will sit in the BJP office.