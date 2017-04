Speaking at the BJP’s national executive meet in Bhubhaneshwar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to reach out to the backward classes in the Muslim community, in line with the party slogan ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas‘.The prime minister’s remarks came during the party’s two-day national conclave, where a strategy session was underway on the new bill giving constitutional status to the backward commission.