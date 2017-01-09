Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled to take place on 11 January to finalise the candidates for elections to be held in Punjab and Goa.

Goa will vote in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

Punjab will also go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.Counting of votes will take place on March 11.