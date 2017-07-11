Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar who is the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state will file his nomination tomorrow. Although tomorrow is the last day for filing of nominations, as of now no nominations have been received. The state Congress is still undecided about the candidate to be fielded for the RS elections according to sources. The lone Rajya Sabha seat from Goa falls vacant as the tenure of Shantaram Naik of the Congress will soon be over. The election is due on 21 July.