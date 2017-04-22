The BJP today termed as a “historic phase in the modern politics of Goa” the formation of the coalition government under Manohar Parrikar.”This is indeed a historic phase in Goas modern day politics. With the support of the regional parties and independents, the new government has taken charge to uphold Goas progress as the thrust area,” reads a political resolution passed at the BJPs state executive meeting held here.In the meeting the party discussed and introspected its failure to secure majority on its own in the recently-held Assembly polls in the coastal state.