Home Breaking News BJP shortlisted 8 candidates so far. 2-3 MLAs may not get ticket.... BJP shortlisted 8 candidates so far. 2-3 MLAs may not get ticket. We are going to polls under Parsekar. I will contest if party tells, says Vinay By Team Digital Goa - December 30, 2016, 11 :14 am BJP shortlisted 8 candidates so far. 2-3 MLAs may not get ticket. We are going to polls under Parsekar. I will contest if party tells, says Vinay NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike381FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Corruption rampant in Goa, Church will guide voters: Archbishop - - December 28, 2016, 11 :22 pm Jet Airways Goa-Mumbai flight skids off runway: 15 injured - - December 27, 2016, 8 :59 pm Naval officer’s house burgled, 7 robbers took Rs 6 lakh booty Team Digital Goa - December 27, 2016, 6 :57 pm Parrikar, Naik on loggerheads over Madkaikar’s entry in BJP - - December 26, 2016, 10 :26 am